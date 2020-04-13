Main content

British PM thanks hospital staff after being treated for coronavirus

Boris Johnson is not expected to fully return to work for weeks.

After leaving hospital, the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, said there was no question the National Health Service had saved his life. Also: Pope Francis calls for global solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and Andrea Bocelli live streams a concert from empty cathedral in Milan.

