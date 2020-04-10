Main content
EU agrees €500bn coronavirus rescue package
The package is smaller than the ECB had urged.
EU finance ministers reached the deal after marathon talks in Brussels. Also: the US state of New York has seen its highest number of deaths in a single day since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is now out of intensive care but is still being treated for symptoms of coronavirus in hospital.
