Main content

EU agrees €500bn coronavirus rescue package

The package is smaller than the ECB had urged.

EU finance ministers reached the deal after marathon talks in Brussels. Also: the US state of New York has seen its highest number of deaths in a single day since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is now out of intensive care but is still being treated for symptoms of coronavirus in hospital.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends