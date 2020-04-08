Main content

Coronavirus: World facing ‘the deepest economic recession of our lifetimes’ say experts

The global trade body is projecting steep falls in every region of the world. Also: Britain records its worst daily death toll as coronavirus infections increase around the world, and the Russian ballerinas taking their traditional moves into a novel setting during isolation.

