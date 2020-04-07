Main content

China reports no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time since January

The country’s Health Commission confirmed there had been no deaths and 32 confirmed cases.

The report comes as the Chinese government is under scrutiny as to whether it is underreporting its figures. Also, the British Prime Minister remains in intensive care due to coronavirus but ministers insist the business of government will carry on. And, the Vatican says it welcomes an Australian court’s decision to quash Cardinal Pell’s sentence for child abuse.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends