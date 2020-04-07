Main content
China reports no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time since January
The country’s Health Commission confirmed there had been no deaths and 32 confirmed cases.
The report comes as the Chinese government is under scrutiny as to whether it is underreporting its figures. Also, the British Prime Minister remains in intensive care due to coronavirus but ministers insist the business of government will carry on. And, the Vatican says it welcomes an Australian court’s decision to quash Cardinal Pell’s sentence for child abuse.
