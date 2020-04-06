Main content

Austria plans to ease some of the restrictions imposed because of coronavirus

Smaller, non-essential shops could be allowed to re-open in just over a week’s time.

Austrians will have to wear masks in all shops and on public transport, and there will be no public events until June at the earliest. Also, Ecuador’s Vice-President apologises after bodies of people killed by coronavirus are abandoned in the streets. And, scientists use cold war nuclear tests to work out the age of the world’s biggest fish.

