Another huge daily toll of Covid-19 deaths in Spain

Spain has overtaken Italy as the European country with the most coronavirus cases.

Spain has overtaken Italy as the European country with the most coronavirus cases; Also, Google has released data showing which governments are succeeding in restricting people's movements, and bones found in a cave in South Africa show that three different species of mankind's ancestors existed at the same time more than two million years ago.

