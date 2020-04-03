Main content
Another huge daily toll of Covid-19 deaths in Spain
Spain has overtaken Italy as the European country with the most coronavirus cases; Also, Google has released data showing which governments are succeeding in restricting people's movements, and bones found in a cave in South Africa show that three different species of mankind's ancestors existed at the same time more than two million years ago.
