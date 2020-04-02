Main content

WHO says it's extremely concerned about the rapid rise in coronavirus cases worldwide

There has been a near exponential growth

The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases would reach a million in the coming days. Also: in the US more than two hundred thousand people have been infected with Covid-19, and Britain has recorded its worst one- day figure for coronavirus-related mortality.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends