The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases would reach a million in the coming days. Also: in the US more than two hundred thousand people have been infected with Covid-19, and Britain has recorded its worst one- day figure for coronavirus-related mortality.
The Inquiry Podcast
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends