Research has backed the finding that a loss of smell and taste may be one of the first signs that a person has been infected with Coronavirus. Also: the health authorities in the Netherlands have invited thousands of people to take part in a controversial investigation into herd immunity, and as millions of us are now having to use video calls to keep in touch, a video messaging app comes under scrutiny for privacy hacks.