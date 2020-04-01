Main content

Coronavirus: Are loss of smell and taste key symptoms?

Research has backed the finding that a loss of smell and taste may be one of the first signs that a person has been infected with Coronavirus.

Research has backed the finding that a loss of smell and taste may be one of the first signs that a person has been infected with Coronavirus. Also: the health authorities in the Netherlands have invited thousands of people to take part in a controversial investigation into herd immunity, and as millions of us are now having to use video calls to keep in touch, a video messaging app comes under scrutiny for privacy hacks.

