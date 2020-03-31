Main content

Spain suffers highest daily death toll so far

Hospitals are struggling to deal with the pandemic after 849 die in 24 hours. Also: Russia introduces strict measures aimed at containing the Covid-19 outbreak, and what to watch while you're in lockdown - the surprise TV hit about the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger than fiction world of big cat fanciers.

