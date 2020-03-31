Main content
Spain suffers highest daily death toll so far
Hospitals are struggling to deal with the pandemic after 849 die in 24 hours.
Hospitals are struggling to deal with the pandemic after 849 die in 24 hours. Also: Russia introduces strict measures aimed at containing the Covid-19 outbreak, and what to watch while you're in lockdown - the surprise TV hit about the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger than fiction world of big cat fanciers.
