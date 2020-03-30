Main content
Italy reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks
Italy reckons the peak will come in just over a week’s time, as officials say it is evidence the country is heading in the right direction after three weeks of lockdown. Also, a new date for the Tokyo Olympics is announced. And, a Van Gogh painting is stolen from a museum in the Netherlands.
