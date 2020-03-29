Main content
President Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ coronavirus amid warning 200,000 Americans may die
He also accused American hospitals battling coronavirus of hoarding much-needed ventilators.
Mr Trump said death rates would peak in two weeks' time and movement restrictions would be extended until the end of April. Also: Italy sees its first drop in the number of deaths and new infections, Britain is told to brace itself for a possible six months of isolation and tips from a neuroscientist on how to combat loneliness during isolation.
