Main content

President Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ coronavirus amid warning 200,000 Americans may die

He also accused American hospitals battling coronavirus of hoarding much-needed ventilators.

Mr Trump said death rates would peak in two weeks' time and movement restrictions would be extended until the end of April. Also: Italy sees its first drop in the number of deaths and new infections, Britain is told to brace itself for a possible six months of isolation and tips from a neuroscientist on how to combat loneliness during isolation.

29 days left to listen

25 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends