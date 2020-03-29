Main content

New York quarantine proposal

The states also under consideration include New Jersey and parts of Connecticut.

New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, said he hadn't discussed a mandatory quarantine with President Trump but didn't like the sound of it. Also: Italy has become the first country in which more than ten-thousand people have died of the coronavirus, and we look at the growth of online exercise classes, including yoga, for those people in self-isolation.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

