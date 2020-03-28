Main content

Trump signs largest bailout in US history

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs.

The $2 trillion boost is the largest ever in the United States as virus cases continue to rise, hitting the economy. Also: the World Health Organisation has warned that the chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the biggest obstacles to preventing deaths from Covid-19.

