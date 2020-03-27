Main content
Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive
Mr Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a cough.
Following Mr Johnson's announcement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said he had tested positive for the virus. Also: The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, tells Donald Trump that Washington and Beijing should work together to tackle the pandemic, and how to stay safe if living in shared accommodation.
