Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

Mr Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a cough.

Following Mr Johnson's announcement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said he had tested positive for the virus. Also: The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, tells Donald Trump that Washington and Beijing should work together to tackle the pandemic, and how to stay safe if living in shared accommodation.

