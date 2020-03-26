Main content
UN says the coronavirus is a threat to all of humanity
The UN says the whole of humanity must fight back.
The United Nations says the coronavirus outbreak is threatening the entire human race, as it launches a multi-billion dollar appeal for the world's poorest people. Also: the US Secretary of State has repeated criticism of what he called Chinese disinformation in the early stages of the pandemic, and the Village People's YMCA is preserved for posterity.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends