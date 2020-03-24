Main content

Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021

The Games, due to begin in July, will now take place no later than summer next year because of the pandemic. They will still be called Tokyo 2020.

Also: we hear from a Wuhan resident getting ready to leave the city as authorities say restrictions will soon be lifted, tips about self-isolation and the cultural importance to France of Asterix and Obelix after their creator dies.

