The Games, due to begin in July, will now take place no later than summer next year because of the pandemic. They will still be called Tokyo 2020.

Also: we hear from a Wuhan resident getting ready to leave the city as authorities say restrictions will soon be lifted, tips about self-isolation and the cultural importance to France of Asterix and Obelix after their creator dies.