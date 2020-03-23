Main content
Coronavirus: British PM says 'stay at home' as UK locks down
Gatherings of more than two people outside the home are now forbidden.
Gatherings of more than two people outside the home are now forbidden. Also: more African countries have imposed strict regulations to tackle the Coronavirus, including Ethiopia which has closed its borders, and how in Catalonia -- in the north east of Spain -- researchers have turned to 3D printing to plug a desperate shortage of life-saving ventilators.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends