Coronavirus: Italy tightens lockdown despite fall in daily deaths

Non-essential businesses are given till Wednesday to prepare to close completely.

Italy has entered an even tougher phase of lockdown, as the government clamps down on travel and businesses to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the OECD says a huge, co-ordinated effort is needed to stop the coronavirus pandemic causing a long global recession. And, keepers move in to a wildlife sanctuary to look after animals when it closes due to coronavirus.

