Coronavirus: Germany bans gatherings of more than two people

People who live in the same household are exempt.

Germany is banning groups of more than two people in public outside work, as part of new measures to try to curb the spread of coronavirus. Also, for the first time since the pandemic began, Italy has announced a slight decrease in the number of new infections. And, how religious leaders are staying connected with their followers amid worldwide suspension of religious services.

