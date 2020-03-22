Main content

Coronavirus: Italy reports the highest daily number of deaths worldwide

The number was another big increase with 793 deaths reported on Saturday.

The number of deaths in Italy from the coronavirus is up more than a quarter on the previous worst figure, which was announced on Friday. New infections have also risen considerably. Also, Australia closes its iconic Bondi Beach due to coronavirus. And, what should parents tell their children about the virus?

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends