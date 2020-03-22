Main content
Coronavirus: Italy reports the highest daily number of deaths worldwide
The number was another big increase with 793 deaths reported on Saturday.
The number of deaths in Italy from the coronavirus is up more than a quarter on the previous worst figure, which was announced on Friday. New infections have also risen considerably. Also, Australia closes its iconic Bondi Beach due to coronavirus. And, what should parents tell their children about the virus?
