Italy coronavirus death toll overtakes China
Nearly all Italians have been told to stay at home.
The number of deaths in Italy has risen to more than three thousand four hundred, which is more than in China where the virus originated. Also: President Trump has announced that the anti-malarial drug, chloroquine, has been approved for use as a treatment for Covid-19, and the Congress in Chile has agreed to postpone a referendum on a new constitution so the country can deal with the pandemic.
