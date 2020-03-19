Main content
Coronavirus: nationwide shutdown in Italy extended after almost 3,000 deaths
The number of deaths there may soon overtake China, where the outbreak began. Also: there are calls in the United States for shelters to be built to house thousands of homeless people sleeping rough in big cities and who are at risk from the Coronavirus, and a project in Britain to establish an online choir to boost people's mental health during the crisis.
