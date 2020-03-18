Main content

Coronavirus: More countries close their borders and lockdown

Tough new measures restrict free movement as the number infected passes 200k.

Tough new measures restrict free movement as the number infected with Covid-19 passes 200k. Also, in the US, Joe Biden has swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona accelerating his momentum in the race to be the Democrats' candidate in November's presidential election, and abortion becomes legal in New Zealand.

