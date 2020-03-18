Main content

US and UK announce massive economic packages to counter the coronavirus pandemic

The US economic stimulus follows widespread school and shop closures.

The US Treasury Secretary,Steven Mnuchin, says he supports sending money directly to Americans as part of a $1tn stimulus package aimed at averting an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Also: the European Union has agreed to ban most foreigners from entering the territory for thirty days, with exceptions for Britain, Switzerland and three other states.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

