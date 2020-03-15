Main content
France closes its cafes, restaurants, and most shops, and Spain bans non essential travel. Also as Covid-19 continues to spread across Africa, six more countries have reported their first cases. After last month's inter-communal riots, can India still be considered a secular country? And the havoc the coronavirus pandemic is causing in the film industry.
