Sweeping new Coronavirus restrictions are introduced across Europe:

France closes its cafes, restaurants, and most shops, and Spain bans non essential travel.

France closes its cafes, restaurants, and most shops, and Spain bans non essential travel. Also as Covid-19 continues to spread across Africa, six more countries have reported their first cases. After last month's inter-communal riots, can India still be considered a secular country? And the havoc the coronavirus pandemic is causing in the film industry.

