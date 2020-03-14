Main content

Coronavirus: Trump declares national emergency in the US

The declaration allows the government to tap up to 50 billion dollars in emergency funds.

The move loosens regulations on the provision of healthcare and could speed up testing – the slow pace of which has been criticised widely. Also, the head of the World Health Organisation says Europe is now the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic. And, why Tik Tok might be the next big thing for businesses.

