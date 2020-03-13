Main content
Coronavirus: English Premier League football season suspended due to outbreak
EPL joins long list of major sporting fixtures halted by pandemic.
EPL joins long list of major sporting fixtures halted by pandemic. French football federation and European Champions league announce similar measures. Also, New Zealand 'fundamentally changed' since Christchurch mosque attacks one year ago says PM Jacinda Ardern, and a South African king is arrested after 'axe rampage.'
