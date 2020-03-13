Main content

Coronavirus: English Premier League football season suspended due to outbreak

EPL joins long list of major sporting fixtures halted by pandemic.

EPL joins long list of major sporting fixtures halted by pandemic. French football federation and European Champions league announce similar measures. Also, New Zealand 'fundamentally changed' since Christchurch mosque attacks one year ago says PM Jacinda Ardern, and a South African king is arrested after 'axe rampage.'

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends