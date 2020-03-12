Main content

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

Mr. Trump imposing travel restrictions on 26 European countries to curb coronavirus.

Mr. Trump imposing travel restrictions on 26 European countries to curb coronavirus. The EU condemned the measures, which it said were taken "unilaterally and without consultation". Also, India suspends all travel visas until mid-April due to virus, and why young French people are switching from wine to beer.

