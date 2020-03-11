Main content

Coronavirus: Merkel warns that up to 70% of Germany could become infected

German chancellor Angela Merkel says large numbers of Germans might contract COVID-19.

German chancellor Angela Merkel says large numbers of Germans might contract COVID-19. Countries across Europe step up efforts to deal with outbreak. Also, Joe Biden extends lead over rival Sanders in Democratic presidential race, and pranksters say they duped Prince Harry by impersonating activist Greta Thunberg and her father in phone-calls.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends