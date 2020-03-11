Main content
Coronavirus: Merkel warns that up to 70% of Germany could become infected
German chancellor Angela Merkel says large numbers of Germans might contract COVID-19. Countries across Europe step up efforts to deal with outbreak. Also, Joe Biden extends lead over rival Sanders in Democratic presidential race, and pranksters say they duped Prince Harry by impersonating activist Greta Thunberg and her father in phone-calls.
