Main content
Coronavirus: Italy extends quarantine measures nationwide
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says people will only be allowed to travel for work or family emergencies. Also: Sudan's prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, survives an apparent assassination attempt, and Meghan and Harry make their final public appearance as working members of the British royal family.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends