Coronavirus: Italy extends quarantine measures nationwide
Italy is now restricting travel and banning public gatherings across the entire country.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that people would only be permitted to travel for work or family emergencies. Also: Sudan's prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, survives an apparent assassination attempt, and Meghan and Harry have made their final public appearance as working members of the British royal family.
