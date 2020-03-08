Main content

Italy to quarantine 10 million people in Lombardy

Europe's worst-hit country announces new measures to control the spread of coronavirus

The Italian government is preparing to introduce radical new restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. Also: Three senior members of the Saudi Royal Family are reported to have been arrested in the Kingdom, and the jazz world loses one of its most influential pianists, McCoy Tyner.

