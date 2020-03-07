Main content
Coronavirus: Global number of cases reaches 100,000
The head of the World Health Organisation called the virus's spread "deeply concerning"
The number of people that have been infected with the coronavirus since it first emerged in China has now surpassed the hundred-thousand mark. Also, the French publisher Hachette has decided not to release the memoirs of the Oscar-winning film-maker, Woody Allen, after a protest by employees, and NASA says that lettuce grown in space is just as nutritious as when it's grown on earth.
