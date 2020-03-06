Main content

Coronavirus: Iran suspends Friday prayers in major cities

Iranian authorities take measures to try and halt spread of virus

Iranian authorities take measures to try and halt spread of virus. This comes as people complain of shortages of food and essential medical equipment. Also,
chaos in Kabul as gunmen kill dozens at ceremony, and how plastic is affecting all marine species - including those we've never encountered before.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends