Coronavirus: Iran suspends Friday prayers in major cities
Iranian authorities take measures to try and halt spread of virus
Iranian authorities take measures to try and halt spread of virus. This comes as people complain of shortages of food and essential medical equipment. Also,
chaos in Kabul as gunmen kill dozens at ceremony, and how plastic is affecting all marine species - including those we've never encountered before.
Global News Podcast
