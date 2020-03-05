Main content

Afghanistan: Top international court backs war crimes probe

International Criminal Court says investigation of alleged war crimes can go ahead.

International Criminal Court says investigation of alleged war crimes can go ahead. It's expected the actions of the Taliban, the Afghan government and US forces since May 2003 will be scrutinised. Also, Putin and Erdogan hold talks on Syrian conflict, and why is Nigeria failing to provide adequate housing for millions of its people ?

