Main content

Biden wins big on Super Tuesday

The former vice president seals his comeback - just weeks after looking like a lost cause. He won nine of the 14 states that voted to pick a Democratic White House candidate.

The former vice president seals his comeback - just weeks after looking like a lost cause. He won nine of the 14 states that voted to pick a Democratic White House candidate. Also: The World Bank announces a multibillion dollar package to help the world's poorest countries combat the new coronavirus outbreak, and the Anglo-Saxon epic, Beowulf, rewrites its own history -- as it's released for the first time as an audiobook.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends