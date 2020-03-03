Main content

US Election 2020: Joe Biden boosted on Super Tuesday

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picks up endorsements from former rivals.

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked up three endorsements from former rivals on the eve of the most important day in the 2020 White House race so far. On Super Tuesday, voters in 14 states will pick their preferred Democratic candidate for November's election; Iran coronavirus cases continue to rise; Why today's children have nightmares about climate change.

