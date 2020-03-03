Main content
US Election 2020: Joe Biden boosted on Super Tuesday
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picks up endorsements from former rivals.
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked up three endorsements from former rivals on the eve of the most important day in the 2020 White House race so far. On Super Tuesday, voters in 14 states will pick their preferred Democratic candidate for November's election; Iran coronavirus cases continue to rise; Why today's children have nightmares about climate change.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends