Coronavirus: US state of Washington declares state of emergency
Scientists say the virus may have been spreading in the state for the last six weeks.
Up to fifteen hundred people could be infected with the virus. Over the weekend, a man in his fifties from the northwestern state became the first confirmed fatality from the virus in the US. Also, Turkey has shot down two Syrian fighter jets in Idlib. And, Germany’s harvest of ice wine fails for the first time due to the winter being too warm.
