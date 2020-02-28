Main content

Syria: NATO appeals for halt to Idlib offensive after 33 Turkish soldiers killed

Many Turkish soldiers died in Syrian government attack on opposition-held enclave.

Many Turkish soldiers died in Syrian government attack on opposition-held enclave. Russia, Syria's key ally, says Turkish troops were attacked by Syrian forces while operating alongside jihadist fighters. Also, Coronavirus has reached Nigeria - Africa's most populous country, and astronomers have discovered 'biggest explosion since the Big Bang.'

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends