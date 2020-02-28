Main content
Syria: NATO appeals for halt to Idlib offensive after 33 Turkish soldiers killed
Many Turkish soldiers died in Syrian government attack on opposition-held enclave.
Many Turkish soldiers died in Syrian government attack on opposition-held enclave. Russia, Syria's key ally, says Turkish troops were attacked by Syrian forces while operating alongside jihadist fighters. Also, Coronavirus has reached Nigeria - Africa's most populous country, and astronomers have discovered 'biggest explosion since the Big Bang.'
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends