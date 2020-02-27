Main content

Coronavirus: Japan to close all schools to halt spread of disease

Japan's Prime Minister says government will ask all schools to close from Monday.

Japan's Prime Minister says government will ask all schools to close from Monday. And governments worldwide take tougher measures to try and halt the outbreak. Also, the realities of life - and death - inside Syria's last rebel-held enclave, and why a new perfume's been launched in Russia to commemorate a dark episode in history.

