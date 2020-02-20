Main content

Germany: Suspected far-right extremist kills 9 people in gun-attack

Police investigate background of gunman who carried out mass-killing in western Germany.

Police investigate background of gunman who carried out mass-killing in western Germany. Most of his victims had migrant backgrounds.

Also, South Korea becomes latest focus of global concern over coronavirus, and Swiss prosecutors bring corruption charges against two leading figures in world of football.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends