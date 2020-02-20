Main content
Germany: Suspected far-right extremist kills 9 people in gun-attack
Police investigate background of gunman who carried out mass-killing in western Germany.
Police investigate background of gunman who carried out mass-killing in western Germany. Most of his victims had migrant backgrounds.
Also, South Korea becomes latest focus of global concern over coronavirus, and Swiss prosecutors bring corruption charges against two leading figures in world of football.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends