Coronavirus: ‘Quarantined’ cruise ship criticised by experts

More than 500 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess have been infected by the virus.

Japan is facing mounting international criticism of its response to the outbreak on the ship, the largest outside of mainland China. Also: Controversy at the Brit awards in London as a rapper calls the Prime Minister a racist on live TV, and the new research which claims to explain why modern dating isn’t working.

