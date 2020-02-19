Main content
Bloomberg to join Democrat debate
Michael Bloomberg to join Democratic debate amid poll surge.
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will take part in a nomination debate for the first time on Wednesday. Also: The judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape case has warned the lead defence lawyer not to talk to the press, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed one of his closest advisers.
