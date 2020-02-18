Main content

Fresh Chinese data on Covid-19 fatality rates

Health officials in China say Coronavirus shows a fatality rate of 2.3 per cent.

Health officials in China say Coronavirus shows a fatality rate of two point three per cent; Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, says it will axe 35.000 jobs, after pre- tax profits fell by a third last year; We hear what it's like to get caught up in a swarm of locusts as South Sudan braces for their arrival...

