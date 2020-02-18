Main content

Uighurs ‘detained for beards and veils’ – leak

China Uighurs: ‘Detained for beards, veils and internet browsing’.

A document that appears to give the most powerful insight yet into how China determined the fate of hundreds of thousands of Muslims held in a network of internment camps has been seen by the BBC. Also: The United Nations says fighting in the Syrian province of Idlib has displaced 900,000 people since December, and a woman who dated more than 100 men and remained a virgin until she was 41 years old.

