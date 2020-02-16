Main content
Coronavirus: First death confirmed in Europe
A Chinese tourist has died in France from the new coronavirus.
The victim was an 80-year-old man from China's Hubei province. Chinese officials say the coronavirus outbreak is generally under control but the World Health Organisation insists it's too early to predict whether it will become a global epidemic. Also, Europeans and Americans hold different views on the health of the Western alliance at the annual Munich Security Conference. And, how an overnight trans-European sleeper train could be part of the solution for climate change.
