Coronavirus: New China figures reveal toll on medical staff
Chinese officials have given figures for health workers infected with the new virus. More than 1700 have fallen ill and at least 6 have died. Also, concern over plight of people fleeing across Mediterranean from Libya to Europe, and how an iconic photo was taken - showing Earth from deep space.
