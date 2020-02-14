Main content

Coronavirus: New China figures reveal toll on medical staff

Chinese officials have given figures for health workers infected with the new virus. More than 1700 have fallen ill and at least 6 have died. Also, concern over plight of people fleeing across Mediterranean from Libya to Europe, and how an iconic photo was taken - showing Earth from deep space.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends