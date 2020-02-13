The World Health Organisation warns that the new coronavirus outbreak must be treated extremely carefully, despite stabilising in China.

Measures include the provision of straightforward diagnostic kits in all countries, implementing robust infection prevention measures, and accelerated research into treatments and possible vaccines. Also: A major shake up in the Italian parliament as right-wing politician Matteo Salvini faces a trial for illegally detaining migrants, and how a Russian man shot himself dead in the middle of a packed courtroom