Coronavirus: Formula 1 calls off April's Chinese Grand Prix race

Motor-racing officials cancel race due to fears over spread of virus.

Motor-racing officials cancel race due to fears over spread of virus. Meanwhile World Health Organisation holds summit on how to deal with outbreak.

Also, Pope France rules against allowing married men to become Catholic priests in Amazon, and Syrian refugees in Jordan grow crops - using old mattresses instead of soil.

