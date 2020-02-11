Main content

New coronavirus named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation

Experts in world medicine have been meeting in Geneva to generate a global response.

The name was chosen so that it 'did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people'. Thousands pack a stadium for the funeral of Kenya's Daniel arap Moi. More than three decades after the end of apartheid in South Africa, what is it like to be in a Blasian relationship?

